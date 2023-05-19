St. Joseph High School students in teacher Angela Collins’ chemistry class recently studied freezing and boiling points and the changes of state that take place. One such demonstration produced a tasty reward – ice cream.
“When you add something to a solvent, like water, properties change,” Collins said. “Adding an electrolyte, like salt, multiplies and amplifies it.” This proved true making ice cream in a bag.
The students used one small and one large ziploc bag, three cups of ice, one-third cup of kosher salt, one cup of half and half, one-half teaspoon of vanilla, and two teaspoons of sugar.
The half and half, sugar, and vanilla were placed in the small bag. Before sealing it, extra air was pushed out.The ice and salt went into the large bag. The small bags were put into the large ones.
They were then shaken for five minutes. After the small bags were taken out and rinsed off, they were opened and the contents were taste-tested.
“Delicious vanilla ice cream and science,” Collins exclaimed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.