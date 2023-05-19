St. Joseph High School students in teacher Angela Collins’ chemistry class recently studied freezing and boiling points and the changes of state that take place. One such demonstration produced a tasty reward – ice cream.

“When you add something to a solvent, like water, properties change,” Collins said. “Adding an electrolyte, like salt, multiplies and amplifies it.” This proved true making ice cream in a bag.

