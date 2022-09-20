CHI St. Vincent Morrilton has received the American Heart Association’s Mission: Lifeline STEMI Referring Center Gold Plus recognition for its commitment to ensuring science-based treatment for all people experiencing a specific type of heart attack known as an ST elevation myocardial infarction (STEMI), known to be more severe and dangerous than other types of heart attacks.
“We know that fast access to quality care is a priority when a patient suffers a heart attack and we’re honored to have the compassionate care we offer our community recognized in this way by the American Heart Association,” CHI St. Vincent Morrilton President Leslie “Bubba” Arnold said. “This highlights our daily commitment to implementing best practices and improving outcomes for our patients.”
Each year, more than 280,000 people in the U.S. experience this type of heart attack, caused by a complete blockage in a coronary artery. Nearly 40 percent of people who go to the emergency room with acute coronary syndrome are diagnosed with a STEMI. Like all heart attacks, this requires timely treatment to restore blood flow as quickly as possible.
Mission: Lifeline is a national, community-based initiative improving systems of care for patients with STEMI, non-ST elevation myocardial infarction (NSTEMI), stroke and out-of-hospital cardiac arrest. The program focuses on streamlining processes to speed the delivery of proper treatment for time sensitive, neuro-cardiovascular disease states.
Recognition as a Mission: Lifeline Referring Center is designed to showcase hospitals of every size on the front lines of care that do not have 24/7 cardiac catheterization lab availability but work in collaboration with emergency medical services to ensure patients receive guideline-directed STEMI and NSTEMI care.
“Care coordination is particularly important when someone experiences a STEMI heart attack, and American Heart Association guidelines call for specific science-based treatment,” James G. Jollis, M.D., volunteer chair for the American Heart Association’s Get With The Guidelines-Coronary Artery Disease Systems of Care Advisory Work Group and professor of medicine at Duke University School of Medicine, said. “Hospitals like CHI St. Vincent Morrilton are recognized for consistently supporting patients to ensure the best opportunity for recovery.”
The Mission: Lifeline Referring Center award is earned by hospitals that demonstrate a commitment to getting patients the most up-to-date research-based care for STEMI as outlined by the American Heart Association.
