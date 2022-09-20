CHI St. Vincent Morrilton has received the American Heart Association’s Mission: Lifeline STEMI Referring Center Gold Plus recognition for its commitment to ensuring science-based treatment for all people experiencing a specific type of heart attack known as an ST elevation myocardial infarction (STEMI), known to be more severe and dangerous than other types of heart attacks.

“We know that fast access to quality care is a priority when a patient suffers a heart attack and we’re honored to have the compassionate care we offer our community recognized in this way by the American Heart Association,” CHI St. Vincent Morrilton President Leslie “Bubba” Arnold said. “This highlights our daily commitment to implementing best practices and improving outcomes for our patients.”

