Interventional Cardiologist Dr. Rimsha Hasan has joined the CHI St. Vincent Heart Institute team in Conway.
The interventional cardiologist began serving patients on July 16 at the Conway Regional Cardiovascular Clinic, located in Suite 202 at 525 Western Ave. in Conway.
CHI St. Vincent Heart Institute President Marcia Atkinson said the clinic is excited to add Hasan to the facility’s team.
“We’re delighted to welcome Dr. Hasan to the Conway Regional Cardiovascular Clinic,” Atkinson said. “She has proven herself to be a remarkable interventional cardiologist who will make a great addition to our ministry in central Arkansas.”
Hasan completed a residency in internal medicine at AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center in Atlantic City, New Jersey, upon completing medical school at Jinnah medical and dental College in Karachi, Pakistan. From there, the interventional cardiologist completed a fellowship training in interventional cardiology and general cardiology at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences in Little Rock.
Cardiologists at the Conway Regional Cardiovascular Clinic specialize in the diagnosis, treatment and management of diseases of the heart and blood vessels for their patients, CHI St. Vincent spokesman Joshua Cook said.
“They are instrumental in helping patients manage a variety of conditions from blood pressure to life threatening heart attack, congestive heart failure and irregular heart rhythms,” he said.
To schedule an appointment with Dr. Hasan, call 501-358-6905.
