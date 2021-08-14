CHI St. Vincent announced it will require all employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19.
“In keeping with CHI St. Vincent’s mission of improving the health of those it serves and especially those who are vulnerable, and our commitment to providing safe care for patients and a safe work environment for clinicians and staff, CHI St. Vincent is requiring all employees to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Nov. 1, 2021,” CHI St. Vincent said in a statement. “This requirement also includes all physicians, Advanced Practice Providers, volunteers and others caring for patients within our facilities.
“As health care providers we have a responsibility to help end this pandemic and protect our patients, our colleagues and those in our communities. Requiring vaccination for our teams is critical to maintaining a safe care environment. Medical and religious exemptions will be available for those who qualify.”
Throughout the pandemic, CHI St. Vincent has implemented a broad range of safety measures to be able to continue providing essential health care services to everyone in its communities, including those battling life-threatening COVID-19 infections. Unfortunately, COVID-19 cases are on the rise again due to the threat of variants, and many communities continue to have low vaccination rates.
The decision to require the COVID-19 vaccination for its teams is rooted in a commitment to keeping our community safe – and bringing an end to this pandemic as quickly as possible, officials said.
“By requiring the COVID-19 vaccination as a condition of employment, just as we do with the flu (influenza) vaccine, our ministry joins health systems and associations across the country in supporting vaccination for health care workers in an effort to continue protecting our patients, staff, and communities from this dangerous disease,” CHI St. Vincent said.
