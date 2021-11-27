Chick-fil-A Illuminate is set to return in person this year after going virtual last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic with the the lighting of the Conway Christmas Tree on Saturday.
The event will begin at 3 p.m. lasting until 8 p.m. that night and will include musical performances throughout as well as the lighting of the Conway Christmas Tree at 6 p.m.
“We invite you to celebrate the holidays by connecting with your family and community in unique ways,” event organizers said.
Reigning Miss UCA Nia Kelley will kick off Saturday’s entertainment at 3 p.m. with other performances occurring every half hour featuring Funk Fusion Dance Company, Storytime with Chick-fil-A, Elizabeth DeKunffy, Preston Palmer and Tyler Sellers.
The event will also include the giant Ferris wheel and carriage rides as well as pictures with Santa that will all begin at the start of the event and last through the holiday season. The Ferris wheel costs $5 per person and takes place from 5-9 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and 5-10 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. Horse and carriage rides are $5 per person with a minimum of $20 and take place from 5-10 p.m. until New Year’s Eve.
Sissy’s Log Cabin will also be hosting the #SissyFamiyChristmas photo contest where one person each Wednesday in December will be randomly selected for a chance to win a $250 gift card from Sissy’s Log Cabin. A total of four winners will be chosen. To enter, families must like the Conway Area Chamber of Commerce and the Sissy’s Log Cabin Facebook and/or Instagram pages then post a photo of their family in front of the Christmas Tree in downtown Conway to Facebook and/pr Instagram with the hashtag #SissysFamilyChristmas.
