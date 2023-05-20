FCSO to host Youth Law Enforcement Academy

Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Chad Wooley (left) got the idea for the academy from Guy-Perkins high schooler and Boy Scout Garrett Fisher (right).

 Submitted photo

The Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) is getting set to host its inaugural Youth Law Enforcement Academy, FCSO Chief Deputy Chad Wooley said in a news release issued to the Log Cabin Democrat on Friday.

The idea for the academy came from Garrett Fisher, a member of Boy Scout Troop 152 and student at Guy-Perkins High School. Fisher’s idea is part of his Eagle Project and came from his experiences growing up wanting to know more about law enforcement.

