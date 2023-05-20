The Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) is getting set to host its inaugural Youth Law Enforcement Academy, FCSO Chief Deputy Chad Wooley said in a news release issued to the Log Cabin Democrat on Friday.
The idea for the academy came from Garrett Fisher, a member of Boy Scout Troop 152 and student at Guy-Perkins High School. Fisher’s idea is part of his Eagle Project and came from his experiences growing up wanting to know more about law enforcement.
“There are currently no programs offered that are designed to engage students’ interests in law enforcement,” Fisher said, per the news release. “A program like this would also create a better relationship and connection between teens and their local law officers, allowing them to witness first-hand, experience in training and day-to-day operations that go into being a law officer.”
With the project, Fisher said he hopes to “create a sustainable program that produces students that are eager to go into law enforcement.” That desire aligns with the FCSO’s mission to “build and maintain the trust and respect between law enforcement and the public to improve enforcement-community relations,” Wooley said.
“Garrett is exactly right; it is our goal that interacting with our youth for this week of activities will hopefully build lasting relationships, connections and leave a positive influence,” Wooley said. “Through this academy, cadets will receive a first-hand insight of the law enforcement profession that will hopefully provide a foundation and goals to build upon for a career in law enforcement.”
While a date has not yet been set for the academy, cadets will be selected for it from school districts in Faulkner County.
“I would like to thank all the sponsors thus far that have committed to helping this event be a success,” Wooley said. “Invest in our youth at every opportunity.”
Staff Writer Kolton Rutherford can be reached at krutherford@thecabin.net.
