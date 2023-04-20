The Conway Area Chamber of Commerce’s Toad Suck Daze festival organizers donated $6,200 to Child Care Aware of Northcentral Arkansas in a check presentation at the childcare resource facility’s satellite office on Oak Street on Wednesday.

Chamber Executive Vice President Jamie Gates said the donation is part of festival organizers’ efforts to support early childhood education in Arkansas.

Staff Writer Kolton Rutherford can be reached at krutherford@thecabin.net.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.