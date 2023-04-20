The Conway Area Chamber of Commerce’s Toad Suck Daze festival organizers donated $6,200 to Child Care Aware of Northcentral Arkansas in a check presentation at the childcare resource facility’s satellite office on Oak Street on Wednesday.
Chamber Executive Vice President Jamie Gates said the donation is part of festival organizers’ efforts to support early childhood education in Arkansas.
“We’re big believers in your organization and the work that you’re doing to, not only improve access to education for our youngest learners, but also to improve the quality of that education and do it for many counties throughout our part of the state,” Gates said in presenting the check to facility Office Manager Carol Crockett.
Crockett said the donation will help Child Care Aware achieve its goals.
“We’re so grateful to accept this and we know that providers throughout all the counties we serve are going to benefit from this, especially the children,” Crockett said.
Child Care Aware of Northcentral Arkansas is headquartered in Batesville, but it serves 14 counties and over 230 childcare providers in its region. Funded by the Department of Human Services, the organization is part of a network of five similar childcare resource facilities around the state, Child Care Aware of North Central Arkansas Director Debbie Mize told the Log Cabin Democrat in an interview before Wednesday’s check presentation.
The Faulkner County satellite office, one of the largest in the network, serves 70 childcare programs in the area and has a lending library of books and curriculum materials, as well as the opportunity for professional development. Family home daycare facilities, as well as faith-based programs and large childcare facilities use Child Care Aware and its resources.
“The goal and the core of what we do is supporting quality childcare, so children are getting what they need, they’re safe, they’re loved and ready to enter school,” Mize said. “We go birth to age twelve in all programs.”
Mize spoke about the importance of childcare facilities and the impact they have on many facets of the workforce and economy.
“Every community has a need for childcare,” Mize said. “Childcare workforce is the workforce that supports all other work... Parents cannot go to work and communities cannot have a viable economy without childcare.”
Mize said Child Care Aware will use the Toad Suck Daze donation to support the Faulkner County office’s lending library.
“The more we’re used, the more things wear out,” Mize said. “We want to really make sure that we have what [childcare providers] need.”
Childcare providers Christine Eichler of Romance, Patricia Brown of Russellville and Jamisa Nuness-Hogan of Conway were on hand at Wednesday’s check presentation to celebrate the donation. Eichler runs a family home daycare, Brown a faith-based program and Nuness-Hogan a large childcare facility. All three use Child Care Aware.
Crockett told the Log Cabin that early childhood students are able to use the facility’s resources as well to learn more about designing curriculums and taking trainings. The Conway office is open Monday through Thursday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., and on Fridays from 8 a.m. to noon.
“The way that parents are affected by us is that all the teachers of their children have the opportunity to come in here and get professional development,” Crockett said, adding that the program also partners with local colleges and universities to connect teachers with more resources.
Staff Writer Kolton Rutherford can be reached at krutherford@thecabin.net.
