An investigation is underway after authorities were alerted that a Conway man had been messaging underage girls online.
According to a search warrant affidavit, Conway Police Department detectives were alerted Jan. 6 that an area resident had reportedly been messaging 15- and 16-year-old girls online.
The man’s wife filed the report against him after finding suspicious content on his phone.
According to the woman’s statement, she began searching through her husband’s social media account after a friend “showed her messages where her husband was messaging another woman flirtatious messages.”
As she began looking through her husband’s online accounts, the woman told detectives she found out he had a Snapchat account she previously was unaware of.
“The woman said while she was looking through her husband’s social media accounts, she noticed he had a Snap Chat screen name listed on his Instagram that she was not aware he had,” the affidavit reads in part.
Entering the password her husband uses for all his other accounts, the woman said she was able to log into her husband’s Snapchat account, where she learned he “was chatting with underage girls and was receiving sexually explicit photos from them.”
The woman told detectives she knew her husband was having inappropriate conversations with young girls because the girls wrote in messages to the suspect that they were 15 and 16 years old. According to the woman’s statement, her husband responded by telling the two teenagers he was 28 years old and that he “doesn’t care about their age.”
CPD has since launched a child pornography investigation against the woman’s husband, according to the search warrant request that was issued the same day the woman reported the inappropriate conversations.
Online records show that detective Taylor Sullivan sought a judge’s approval to pull data from the suspect’s cell phone to further investigate the child exploitation and pornography allegations against him.
Sullivan obtained the search warrant to review the man’s Snapchat history as well as “time stamps and other digital evidence that may help identify subjects in the explicit image,” the affidavit states.
District Judge Chris R. Carnahan approved the search warrant on Jan. 6 and the forensic data extraction was completed at 4 p.m. Wednesday, according to the search warrant inventory sheet.
As of press time Thursday, charges had not yet been filed in this case.
Staff writer Marisa Hicks can be reached at mhicks@thecabin.net.
