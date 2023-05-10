The Conway Police Department (CPD) is getting set to host its Child Safety Fair on June 3, the department announced via social media on Tuesday.
The fair will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. inside the Conway Expo Center on Oak Street and include opportunities for the community to learn about safety, health and education resources.
“All festival activities will take place inside the Conway Expo Center,” the CPD announcement read. “It was incredibly hot last summer, and we want you to stay cool and hydrated at this year’s event. Prizes will be awarded throughout the event. We encourage [community members] to stay the entire time as you must be present to claim a prize. Please remember that all children must be accompanied by an adult.”
Representatives from Faulkner County’s emergency response units, as well as local business and advocate groups will be at the fair. Attendees will be able to witness demonstrations, procure child safety identification cards, see emergency vehicles and finish bicycle safety lessons. Bounce houses and other games and activities will be available for children to participate in.
