The Conway Police Department (CPD) Child Safety Fair begins at 10 a.m. on Saturday at the Conway Expo Center, CPD spokesman Lacey Kanipe told the Log Cabin Democrat on Thursday.
As previously reported in the Log Cabin, the fair will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. inside the center on Oak Street and include opportunities for the community to learn about safety, health and education resources.
“This is a great opportunity for the families of Faulkner County to gather and learn more about local resources pertaining to safety, health and education,” Kanipe said. “Law enforcement agencies, emergency medical service providers, local businesses and advocate groups are all invited to the fair. There will be emergency vehicles, games and activities, demonstrations, handouts and child safety IDs will be provided to attendees.”
An announcement issued by the CPD earlier this month explained additional details about the fair.
“All festival activities will take place inside the Conway Expo Center,” the CPD announcement read. “It was incredibly hot last summer, and we want you to stay cool and hydrated at this year’s event. Prizes will be awarded throughout the event. We encourage [community members] to stay the entire time as you must be present to claim a prize. Please remember that all children must be accompanied by an adult.”
Staff Writer Kolton Rutherford can be reached at krutherford@thecabin.net.
