Children at St. Joseph Elementary and Middle Schools experienced a close encounter with unusual animals on Tuesday.

The visit was arranged by Preschool Director Carrie Simon. Two presenters from the Barnhill Preserve traveling zoo from Ethel, Louisiana, appeared on campus to help ignite a passion for wildlife and conservation. Begun in 2012 as a free educational touring zoo, Barnhill Preserve has since opened its own 13-acre zoological park in Louisiana and has a mobile facility in Frankford, Delaware.

