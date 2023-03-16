Children at St. Joseph Elementary and Middle Schools experienced a close encounter with unusual animals on Tuesday.
The visit was arranged by Preschool Director Carrie Simon. Two presenters from the Barnhill Preserve traveling zoo from Ethel, Louisiana, appeared on campus to help ignite a passion for wildlife and conservation. Begun in 2012 as a free educational touring zoo, Barnhill Preserve has since opened its own 13-acre zoological park in Louisiana and has a mobile facility in Frankford, Delaware.
Among the exotic animals displayed were a three-banded armadillo, a spectacled owl, a blue-tongued skink, a red-footed tortoise and a tenrec. The armadillo is found in Brazil and is the only one that can curl into a complete ball. The owl is a bird of prey found in tropical American forests and is named for the white feathers surrounding its eyes. Native to Australia, the blue-tongued skink is a large lizard with a distinctive blue tongue used to scare off predators and communicate. It grows up to two-feet long. A red-footed tortoise comes from South America and can live up to 50 years in captivity. Madagascar is where tenrecs are found. They’re mammals resembling hedgehogs or opossums. Like that armadillo, a tenrec can roll into a ball for protection and also has a backside full of sharp quills like a porcupine.
“The tenrec was my favorite animal,” sixth-grader Ayden Skinner said.
The armadillo appealed to sixth grader Caleb McGinty.
“There are different types of armadillos and some don’t have bands,” he said. “The bands are what allow them to curl.”
Fourth-grader Ella Gilbert thought all the animals were cool.
“I learned that each one has different things to help them survive,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.