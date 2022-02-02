The Children’s Advocacy Alliance, a Conway-based nonprofit that helps provide a voice for justice for abused and neglected children in the community, is asking and recruiting volunteers from the public to help serve as their Central Arkansas Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) program.
These volunteers would serve as advocates for children in foster care across four counties: Faulkner, Conway, Van Buren and Searcy.
“CASA volunteers come from all walks of life, educational backgrounds, and professional careers,” Crystal Dendy, the CASA advocate engagement specialist, said. “They are specially trained community members appointed by a judge to speak up for children who are involved in judicial proceedings related to abuse or neglect.”
CASA volunteers sometimes serve as the only connection foster children are able to maintain during their time in foster care until they are able to find a safe and permanent home.
“Even if a child is removed from their school, their friends, or their family, that they still stay connected to at least one person – their CASA,” Dandy said.
CASA volunteers in Central Arkansas advocated for more than 150 children in foster care right here in our community just in the past year alone.
“It is our goal to have a volunteer advocate for every child in foster care in our service area,” Jasmin Joseph, the CASA advocate supervisor, said. “In order for that to happen, we need about 30 more volunteers this year.”
CASA volunteers need to be able to commit to their case around 10-15 hours per month for a full year.
“Our volunteer advocates make a significant impact in the lives of children in our community,” Carrie Curtis, the CASA advocate supervisor, said. “Every child deserves to have someone in their corner when times get tough.”
Volunteers must be at least 21 years old, have good oral and written communication skills, be objective, be able to interact with people of various educational and ethnic backgrounds, and be able to pass national criminal background checks and child maltreatment background checks. Most importantly, applicants must have a heart for helping children.
Training for new volunteers begins Tuesday, Feb. 8 and all training sessions will be held virtually.
Individuals interested in volunteering should contact Crystal Dendy at cdendy@ hopeandjustice.org or 501-920-4797 to get started.
