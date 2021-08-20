The Children’s Advocacy Alliance is recruiting volunteers to serve in its Central Arkansas Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) program as advocates for local children in foster care.
On any given day, there are around 300 children and youth in foster care in our community. Children who have experienced abuse or neglect are involved with multiple systems – the court system, the child welfare system, the health care system and the school system. CASA volunteers can help connect the dots between these systems to get the best possible outcomes for children and youth.
CASA volunteers come from all walks of life, educational backgrounds and professional careers. Appointed by the judge, CASA volunteers advocate for permanency with respect to a child’s living situation and school placement, with the child’s best interest in mind. CASA volunteers interact and build relationships with everyone in the child’s environment who has a hand in their education – parents and foster parents, teachers, school counselors, social workers, attorneys, therapists and others. CASA volunteers are oftentimes the only connection that a foster child is able to maintain throughout their time in foster care.
Volunteer advocates commit to serving and speaking up for the children in foster care until they are in a safe and permanent home. This means that even if a child is removed from their school, their friends, or their family, that they still stay connected to at least one person, their CASA.
The Central Arkansas CASA program has been serving Faulkner, Van Buren, and Searcy counties for the past 20 years, and just this year has added Conway County to their service area. The CASA program typically serves an average of 168 children each year.
“It is our goal to have a volunteer advocate for every child in foster care in our community,” Jasmin Joseph, CASA Advocate supervisor, said. “In order for that to happen, we need about 30 more volunteers this year.”
CASA is not a typical volunteer experience. CASA volunteers should be able to commit to working on their case around 10-15 hours per month, and commit to at least 12 months.
While CASA volunteers have diverse careers, cultural backgrounds and interests, they all share the desire to make a positive difference in the life of a child, and they all do just that.
“Our volunteer advocates make a significant impact in the lives of children in our community,” Carrie Curtis, CASA Advocate supervisor, said. “Every child deserves to have someone in their corner when times get tough.”
Applicants for the CASA program must be 21 years of age, have good oral and written communication skills, be objective, be able to interact with people of various educational and ethnic backgrounds, and be able to pass national criminal background checks and child maltreatment background checks. Most importantly, applicants must have a heart for helping children.
New advocate training begins Sept. 2. All training sessions will be conducted virtually due to COVID-19. Anyone who would like to support the children, youth, and families in foster care in Faulkner, Van Buren, Conway and Searcy counties as they navigate the new school year, should contact Crystal Dendy, CASA Advocate engagement specialist, at cdendy@hopeandjustice.org or 501-920-4797 to get started.
For more information about CASA and other CAA programs and services, visit its website at www.hopeandjustice.org or follow the Children’s Advocacy Alliance Facebook page.
