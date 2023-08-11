China’s president regularly claims that other countries pose the biggest threat to his regime. In my opinion, he is about as mistaken as he could be. China’s biggest threats are internal.

The first threat stems from its youth unemployment rate. The Wall Street Journal reported that a Chinese economist estimates that China’s youth unemployment rate is 46.5 percent (the official government estimate is much lower but still very high). The high youth unemployment rate creates a problem for the regime because the people who ferment against governments tend to be young. Young people, especially if they are unemployed, have time to agitate for political change. In contrast, middle-aged people, like myself, are often too busy to protest against the government. They are juggling a busy life that often includes work and family obligations.

Joe McGarrity is a Professor of Economics at UCA. He can be reached at joem@uca.edu.

