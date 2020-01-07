Choir of Man to perform at Reynolds

The Reynolds Performance Hall will host international music and theater performers, “The Choir of Man,” at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 7 at the University of Central Arkansas.
The show is a part of the group’s North American tour.
“A worldwide hit, the show offers 90 minutes of indisputable joy,” Reynolds officials said. “It’s equal parts party and concert and an overall pint-filled good time set in a real working pub. The multi-talented cast is comprised of nine men from Ireland, Scotland and Great Britain who sing everything – pub tunes, folk music, Broadway tunes and classic rock. The performance combines hair-raising harmonies, high-energy dance and live percussion with foot-stomping choreography.”
“The Choir of Man,” is the latest project from the creative minds of Nic Doodson and Andrew Kay – the team behind, “Soweto Gospel Choir,” “The Magnets,” and the award-winning, “North by Northwest.”
“The guys have spent the last couple of years touring the UK and Australia, and they are ready to bring this show to American audiences,” Doodson said in a news release. “This concert is such a great time for all – whether it’s a ladies’[s] night, first date, guy’s night out or even a bachelorette party.”
The show celebrates music that has wide appeal, including songs by Adele, Queen, Paul Simon, Katy Perry, Red Hot Chili Peppers and more. The cast also features tap dancers, singers and instrumentalists, ensuring that there is something for everyone.
Tickets are $30-$40 for adults and $10 for children and students and can be purchased online at www.uca.edu/Reynolds, at the Reynolds Box Office from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, or by calling UCA Ticket Central at 501-450-3265 or toll-free at 866-810-0012.
