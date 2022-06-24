Choosing to Excel Training 4 Purpose (T4P) is hosting a virtual career learning program this summer in Conway.
Limited registration slots are available for kids ages 14-19 years old and will be open until June 30. To register, call 501-505-8590.
After June 30, families receiving Arkansas Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) will be given priority.
The T4P program will use virtual reality training to engage students in an “active learning environment, experiencing sights and sounds that dissolve the barrier between virtual and actual reality,” according to the flyer.
By using VR headsets and engaging in real-life situations, students can learn skills that will be used in many future workplaces.
The workshops included in this program are graphic design, makeup, cooking, sewing, fashion and nail design, with more to be determined.
The main focus of T4P is the virtual learning career pathway that engages students in experiential learning through Educational Virtual Reality (EVR) technology.
By engaging students through VR, those who participate in the program have additional preparation when transitioning from the classroom to real life.
T4P offers students a chance to learn about life skills such as networking, goal planning, developing resumes and professional etiquette.
With the program, students have the opportunity to learn more about the professional world from knowledgeable mentors with experience in said topics.
T4P can help improve understanding among students of financial literacy, business startup likelihood and sustainability along with future business growth, according to Choosing to Excel CEO and Founder Thelma Moton.
Moton said: “T4P is designed to address cultural and educational gaps.”
She explained that this is the first time hosting a program like this in Conway but expects more than 200 kids to be in attendance for the program.
According to choosingtoexcel.org, Moton’s vision for Choosing to Excel is “to see the lives of youth be positively influenced and impacted through programs and partnerships in the community. Her motivating force is to assist and encourage youth and families to define their end goal and to challenge and equip them with life-sustaining skills.”
Moton “believes that all young people and families, no matter their circumstances, need a haven and deserve to know that ‘they matter.’”
According to their website, the mission of T4P is “to provide every youth the opportunity to strengthen their body and mind while developing healthy relationships in a positive environment. We want students to learn how to become responsible decision-makers when encountering high-risk situations that could have life-altering consequences.”
Through the Excel program, students have the chance to improve grades at school, leading to more self-confidence now and later down the road.
The program, Learning to Excel, has the motto of “impacting lives, making the difference, one life at a time.”
The Excel program offers students enriched entrepreneurial and career opportunities that should not be missed within the Conway community.
The program is backed by Arkansas Human Development Corporation, TANF and the Arkansas Division of Workforce Services.
More information can be found at choosingtoexcel.org or by calling 501-505-8590.
