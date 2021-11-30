Choosing to Excel, a local nonprofit with a goal to educate and encourage young kids and their families through developing healthy lifestyles and relationships, is celebrating its 30th anniversary with a “Shining a Light” campaign.
Choosing to Excel began in 1991 with a small army of women as an outreach to help young kids understand the importance of making healthy choices. It serves more than 10,000 children every year in the community.
“Making good choices is not something that all students do naturally,” Greg Murry, the former superintendent of Conway Public Schools, said. “Students must be taught and coached on what to do, what not to do, what to walk away from and what to embrace.”
This November, the nonprofit has been celebrating 30 years of service to the Conway community with their “Shining a Light” campaign.
“Shining a light on the opportunity for young people to understand the need to make good choices so they can avoid unintended consequences,” Princess Johnson, the Program Director for Choosing to Excel, said. “Every day for 30 days in November, you have an opportunity to invest in the lives of young people all across the state of Arkansas.”
To celebrate those 30 years, Choosing to Excel is accepting donations in any form of “3s,” from $30, $300, $3000, to $30,000. Those who donate $30 or more will have an ornament that will be placed on our tree and displayed in the window of Emerge in downtown Conway. Those who donate $3,000 or $30,000 will also have their logo added to the nonprofit’s website.
“Our goal is to sustain our programs throughout the state and your investment will help young people across Arkansas have a brighter future,” Johnson said.
Those who wish to donate can do so through Cash App at $ExcelPM. Venmo at @Excel-PM. PayPal at Choosing To Excel or c2espace@gmail.com, or by mail checks or money orders to P.O. Box 1979, Conway, AR 72033.
“I wholeheartedly believe in and support Excel,” Georg Andersen, a local interior designer, said. “To think Thelma Moton has been the originator and the backbone of this amazing organization for 30 years is real praise to the lord.”
Choosing to Excel will also be holding its Tree Lighting Ceremony Dec. 13 at 6 p.m. in Simon Park.
“Choosing to Excel has been a phenomenal partner with the Conway Public Schools for 30 years coaching and teaching students on how to make critically important decisions that have a life-long effect,” Murry said. “I’m so very glad Choosing to Excel has been there to make a difference.”
