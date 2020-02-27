A University of Central Arkansas student was recently recognized for his work on campus during a board of trustees meeting Feb. 21.
Jacob Christie, a senior double majoring in psychology and religious studies, was honored during the Bear C.L.A.W.S. (Celebrating the Lofty Achievements of our Wonderful Students) segment of the meeting.
UCA established the new initiative in the fall of 2017 to highlight students who stand out from the crowd and have made a mark during their time on campus.
The award is given to students or groups of who fall into one of the following categories: international, national and statewide recognition/scholarship awardees, students presenting research at statewide, national or international conferences, students who are recognized with internships at a high level, award-winning RSOs (Registered Student Organizations) or new student groups.
President Houston Davis introduced Christie as a presidential scholar who is regularly on the dean's list.
“When he’s not studying, Jacob has another very important commitment on our campus as the Bear Essentials Food Pantry Volunteer Coordinator," he said.
The pantry was opened in 2014 in Old Main by several on campus — Ressa Ramsahai, Marvin Williams and Brian James — in hopes to ease food insecurity across the university.
Christie was asked to take on the position in 2017, responsible for coordinating volunteers and managing deliveries.
“At that time, the pantry was open two hours a week, had only four volunteers and served 10-20 people each week," Davis said. "Fast forward to the current year, the Bear Essentials Food Pantry is open 25 hours a week, has 22 fantastic volunteers who help operate the pantry and it serves about 60 individuals per week.”
To manage the increase in donations, he added, the pantry developed a weighing system to monitor and manage donations of food items and hygiene products
"Last year, the pantry pulled in around 27,800 pounds of perishable and nonperishable items, mostly from donors of the UCA community," Davis said.
More so, the pantry has also become a service-learning site for five classes at UCA.
“Due to its success and increase in operations, the food pantry will soon move from Main Hall Room 108 to a larger, more accessible location in what was formerly the copy center of the physical plant," Davis said, which will give them more space to serve individuals on campus
Christie said he felt fortunate to witness the generosity of the campus through the past several years and is thankful for the way the pantry has been received by those who depend on it.
“With so many excellent volunteers and a caring community, I do not claim to be the reason we have grown but I am overwhelming proud to see what the pantry has become," he said. "The diligence and hard work of my volunteers along with the incredible generosity of the UCA community is important to us as a campus because it puts UCA’s best qualities on display.”
