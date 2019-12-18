Christmas comes early for Mayflower couple

One Mayflower couple got an early Christmas surprise when they won the top prize of $50,000 from a scratch-off ticket.
Gerry Turner bought a book of $50K Blowout tickets on Monday from the University Shell located at 3200 S. University Ave. in Little Rock. He and his wife, Michelle, have a weekly tradition of purchasing the tickets and dividing them among themselves.
Michelle said she was stunned when one of the tickets she scratched off revealed the couple had won the top prize.
“We couldn’t believe it,” the couple reportedly told Arkansas Scholarship Lottery officials when they claimed the prize Tuesday at the ASL Claim Center. “When we comprehended that the win was real, there were high fives all over the place. We’re very excited – that’s for sure.”
The couple’s children were the first ones they told about the win. They said they are planning a family trip to Disney World in Florida after the holidays.
“We want to have a little fun and save the rest,” Gerry said.
