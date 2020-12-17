In its 10th year, the annual Christmas Mall took place Saturday at Four Winds Church on Dave Ward Drive.
The mall is a charity event where those in need are able to browse tables of donated goods and pick out gifts for their children.
“I like that we let the families be the givers of the toys,” volunteer Ashley Smith said.
Shoppers are helped by volunteers, with additional volunteers on hand to take care of all the things needed to keep the mall running smoothly.
“Volunteering at the mall is another opportunity to give back to the community,” volunteer Amanda Parsons said.
Put on by Arkansas Dream Center, over 400 volunteers worked throughout the week and over the weekend to set up for the event. Roughly 100 volunteers were on hand Saturday, all masked and distanced, to assist the 167 families, with 504 children between them, taking advantage of the mall’s outreach.
Event organizer Quentin Washispack said Toys for Tots was a major contributor of mall merchandise.
