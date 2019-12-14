Christmas parade to honor boy who died

Conway’s annual Christmas parade will feature a “Seussical” theme while also honoring an 8-year-old boy who died of brain cancer earlier this year.
Keagan Provost died on Jan. 17 following a lifelong battle with cancer. His family and the community called him “Keagan the Warrior,” and he would have turned 9 years old in February.
“Keagan never met a stranger. If he met you, he would greet you with a handshake or a hug. When you left, you were definitely going to get a hug,” the boy’s father, Mike Provost, said.
Deidra Gardner Porter, the parade organizer, said money collected from parade entry fees will be donated to the 4K wing at the Arkansas Children’s Hospital in Keagan’s honor.
Keagan’s parents – Robin Unwer and Mike – along with his younger brother, Jaxon, will serve as the grand marshals during the 2019 Conway Christmas Parade.
“The 4K wing is where children with cancer receive care and where our community’s Keagan Provost received his care,” Porter told the Log Cabin. “Keagan Provost’s journey impacted so many of us from our community and beyond. He was called ‘Keagan the Warrior’ and his spirit, his fight and his smile certainly (earned) him that title.”
Keagan’s battle with cancer began when he was 13 months old.
His family and the community supported him throughout his battle.
“They inspired us through their journey and have continued to do so,” Porter said of Keagan’s family, adding that she was glad to donate money collected from the parade’s entry fees in memory of young Keagan.
Keagan’s father said the family was “extremely grateful” for the community’s continued support.
“Honoring him for the parade and allowing us to represent him is … it’s remarkable,” Mike said. “Words can’t really show our appreciation for the town.”
The 4K wing had a lasting impact on Keagan’s family, Mike said.
“We gained lifetime friends in the almost eight years he fought cancer when we were involved with the 4K wing,” Mike said. “We spent (both) days and months (at a time) there. It became a second home, as sad as that sounds. They go out of their way to make you stay more comfortable. They always tried to make him more comfortable on top of their other tasks.”
Knowing money collected from the Conway Christmas Parade’s entry fees would benefit this group was a great feeling for Keagan’s family, Mike said, adding that there are “a lot of outside expenses when you’re in the hospital as long as (Keagan) was,” including fuel, home preparations, hotel rooms and food.
“Every little bit helps and the 4K has great social workers who make sure everyone is taken care of,” he said. “The last thing they want on your mind while you’re there with your child is the financial side of it.”
Following Mike, Unwer and 6-year-old Jaxon will be a group from the A State Boys Motorcycle Club. Mike is a member of the club, and Keagan was inducted as an honorary member when he died.
“We are super excited that the A State Boys Motorcycle Club will be in the parade this year as part of ‘Keagan’s Krew,’” Porter said. “I hope that they will continue to be a part of the parade.”
Organizers will also be collecting aluminum tabs from canned drinks and other canned goods to benefit the Ronald McDonald House.
The tabs can be dropped off at US Pizza in downtown Conway prior to the parade kickoff.
“Esther McClellen, owner of US Pizza, has graciously volunteered to have a donation box set up in the restaurant for anyone to use to donate,” Porter said. “Toys for Tots will (also) be accepting donations the night of the parade.”
Staging and lineup for the parade begins at 4 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of Front and Deer streets. The parade will begin at 6 p.m.
Organizers selected the theme – “A Seussical Christmas” – by allowing online users to cast their votes in a poll posted on the Conway Christmas Parade’s official Facebook page.
The parade director said she is looking forward to see what Conway residents and businesses came up with in coordination with the 2019 parade theme.
“I cannot wait to see, and for the community to see, the creativity on our floats utilizing the theme, ‘A Seussical Christmas,’” Porter exclaimed.
Staff writer Marisa Hicks can be reached at mhicks@thecabin.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.