Dozens of residents attended the Damascus Christmas parade over the weekend. All were practicing social distancing as floats, a horse-drawn carriage and antique automobiles rode past.
#COVID-19
- CPS purchases disinfectant foggers for all its schools
- EcoFest organizers giving students face masks, care packages
- Arkansas to fund Wi-Fi access points for students in the state
- Arkansas records 990 new cases of COVID-19
- Vilonia School District will require all students to wear face masks
- Arkansas records largest increase in community cases of coronavirus
- Senator tests positive for COVID-19
- State records 591 new cases, hospitalizations decrease from peak
- FCSO says it will assist businesses with mask complaints
- Confirmed coronavirus cases at FCDC
- Volunteers handing out free food for fourth consecutive week
- CHDC has 92 active COVID-19 cases
- Food assistance available on Tuesday
- Inmate populations at a 10-year low in Faulkner County
- Sunday parade celebrates WWII vet's 95th birthday
- Council approves establishing $200K credit line during pandemic
- Greenbrier park nearing completion
- Brothers hope residents 'don't lose heart'
- Conway teen missing out on senior activities remains focused on his future
- State officials release statements on clinic's noncompliance
Latest e-Edition
Latest News
- Christmas parade
- Bears make season debut, Sugar Bears fall to K-State
- Trump ratchets up pace of executions before Biden inaugural
- Arkansas turns focus to No. 1 Alabama after Missouri heartbreaker
- Razorback women upset No. 4 Baylor at home
- Conway to confirm new superintendent on Tuesday
- Event sends farewell to retiring judge
- Vaccine announcements met with 'cautious optimism'
Community Calendar
Most Popular
Articles
- Conway man, 1 other die in plane crash
- DeBlack appointed to Arkansas State Board of Optometry
- Event sends farewell to retiring judge
- Our View: Enough is enough
- Housing market expected to flourish in 2021
- Robert (Bob) Hambuchen
- Margaret Ann Kinley Chandler (Maggie)
- State police investigate UAMS officer-involved shooting
- Registration deadline nears for Cops and Coats
- Conway to confirm new superintendent on Tuesday
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.