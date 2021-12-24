(2011)
Three University of Central Arkansas Bears were named to All-America teams after a 9-4 season that ended in a second round of the FCS Playoffs. Senior quarterback Nathan Dick was named to the third team of the Phil Steele’s Postseason FCS All-American Team. Junior linebacker Seth Allison was a second-team selection on the Sports Network/Fathead.com FCS All-America team and a fourth-team pick by Phil Steele’s. Sophomore offensive lineman Dominique Allen was a third-team selection on College Sports Madness FCS All-American team.
Junior Girl Scout Troop 6691 recently completed a service project for the Southern Christian Home in Morrilton. The girls collected more than six grocery carts of food for the Home. This would not have been possible without the support of people in our communities in Greenbrier and Conway.
(1996)
Kayla Daniels, 9, of Conway recently won the state championship in the Pass, Punt and Kick competition and qualified to advance to the eight-state regional competition at a New Orleans Saints game. She missed the trip to New Orleans because of a practice for the Nutcracker Ballet, where she plays the lead role of Clara. She is a daughter of Steve and Cheryl Daniels and has a twin brother, Kyle. The family promised Kayla, since she honored her commitment to the ballet, a special trip. Her choice is a pro basketball game.
Village Park West resident Jeanette Hobby was pictured clapping along while Don Elliott performed Christmas songs at the retirement center’s Christmas party. Elliott provided entertainment for both Village Park West and East and has done so for the past three years. The residents also enjoyed cookies and other Christmas treats.
(1971)
Ken Stephens, 40, an assistant at the University of Arkansas this past year, is the new head football coach at State College of Arkansas. He was named earlier this week as the successor to Raymond Bright. Stephens expects to move to Conway and begin his new position Jan. 3. Stephens is a former Conway High School coach and was at North Little Rock before going to UA. He is a graduate of SCA.
Mrs. Woodrow Powell of Mayflower plucked an extraordinarily large lemon from the tree in her flower bed Wednesday. The Ponderosa lemon tree is two years old and four feet tall. It produced its first fruit this year, but only one of three lemons ripened. It weighed 18 ounces. Mrs. Powell kept the tree covered, with a light bulb inside the covering to keep it warm.
Holiday guests of Mrs. B.M. Tilley are her son, Jack B. Tilley, Mrs. Tilley, and children, Jack Jr. and Valerie, of Pensacola, Fla.
