The Conway High School (CHS) Black Alumni Scholarship Foundation has awarded $10,000 in scholarships to 10 CHS students, the foundation announced.
The 10 students, who have 3.5 GPAs or higher, are set to attend universities in Arkansas and in other states around the country this fall.
“We are extremely proud to award these students with $1,000 in individual scholarships,” Foundation President James Marshall said. “The foundation hopes the awards will assist these students in pursuing their post-secondary education aspirations. We are here to encourage the next generation to dream big and become leaders in the community.”
CHS students Jalen Wilson, Riley Branch, Kensye Gault, Mallorie Keaton, Jasmine Darkins, Kyla Hallman, Lillian Goins, Kaylon Neal, Naomi Young and Karis School all received scholarships.
Six of the recipients are attending schools in Arkansas, while the other four are attending schools in Louisiana, Texas, Florida and Massachusetts.
The 2022 scholarship winners were picked based on a review of academic records, leadership skills, school organization participation and teacher or community recommendations.
The CHS Black Alumni Scholarship Foundation was founded in 2020 with the mission of helping to close the education gap for minority students graduating from CHS. 14 sponsors in and around Faulkner County helped contribute to the foundation’s $10,000 in scholarships it awarded this year.
Staff Writer Kolton Rutherford can be reached at krutherford@the
cabin.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.