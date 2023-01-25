Conway High School’s (CHS) choir will have a garage sale on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the CHS Band Room, CHS Choral Director Sam Huskey told the Log Cabin Democrat on Tuesday.
Funds from the sale will benefit the choir’s trip to Disney World in June. Per a Facebook post released by the CHS Choir Parents Association (CPA), clothes, toys, collectibles, electronics, small appliances and more will be available for purchase at the sale.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.