The Conway High School class of 1961 held its 60-year reunion on April 8-9.
This was the class’s eighth reunion, and they have met regularly since December 1970.
On Friday evening, the group gathered at Larry’s Pizza for an informal get together, renewing friendships and sharing memories. On Saturday, classmates re-gathered at the Conway Country Club, welcoming some who could not attend the night before.
Many spouses attended as well, and also greeted were Kay Starr Baldus, Judy Montgomery Mize and Carolyn Faulk Turner from the CHS class of 1960.
Those attending from central Arkansas and Conway were Sarah (Grigsby) Breshears; Nancy (Fulmer) Cogburn; Judy (Krepps) Corcoran; Bonnie Davis (Richard); Anita (Reedy) Ferrell; Patsy (Sellers) Fuller; Sue (Cummins) Hassell; Eddie Martin; Ginny (Lea) Musgrave; Richard Pence (Jann); Nona Jo (Phillips) Spatz; Linda (Burton) Steadman; Nancy (Chronister) Steinbeck; and Sue (Ward) White.
Others in attendance were Betty (Brown) Anderson (Ray); Jack Ballard (Kay); Ronnie Beene (Mary); Bill Dunaway (Mary Kay); Kirk Hardy (Peggy); Vivian (Lawson) Hogue (Gerald); Beth (Crow) Jones (George); Eddie McNutt (Mary Sue); Betty Jewel (Brown) and Homer Osborn; Brenda (Favre) Reeder (Bob); Sonny Sharp (Jo); Nona Jo (Phillips) Spatz; James Turner (Carolyn); and Joe Fred Young (Catherine).
Attending from out-of-state were David Davis (Sue); Earl Stegall (Maxine); Eddie Kersey (Diana); and Jerri (Williams) Myers and Joe.
Candid photos and a group photograph were taken to share with classmates and memorialize the events. A very good time was had by all, and the group pledged to continue to get together often.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.