Three Conway High School (CHS) students have advanced to Arkansas’ seventh annual All-State Coding Competition set to take place on April 29, a news release issued by the Arkansas Department of Education (ADE) on Wednesday read.

The students, Ellie Feng, Thomas Coolidge and Hudson Ledbetter will compete in the competition as a team at the University of Arkansas’ Pulaski Technical College campus in North Little Rock. One of 17 teams to advance to the statewide competition, the students competed against over 160 other teams across the state to reach the final. CHS computer science teacher Kimberly Raup sponsored the students.

Staff Writer Kolton Rutherford can be reached at krutherford@thecabin.net.

