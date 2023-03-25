Three Conway High School (CHS) students have advanced to Arkansas’ seventh annual All-State Coding Competition set to take place on April 29, a news release issued by the Arkansas Department of Education (ADE) on Wednesday read.
The students, Ellie Feng, Thomas Coolidge and Hudson Ledbetter will compete in the competition as a team at the University of Arkansas’ Pulaski Technical College campus in North Little Rock. One of 17 teams to advance to the statewide competition, the students competed against over 160 other teams across the state to reach the final. CHS computer science teacher Kimberly Raup sponsored the students.
“The department is proud of these young scholars for applying their technology skills in a competitive environment,” ADE Secretary Jacob Oliva said, per the news release. “We wish them the best of luck in the next round of competition.”
As previously reported in the Log Cabin Democrat, Raup won the 2022 Arkansas Computer Science Educator of the Year award. Raup received the honor during last year’s coding competition from former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson.
This is Feng’s second trip to the statewide coding competition. Last year, she and fellow CHS students Arnav Karekar and Evan Tan competed as one of the 17 finalists.
The top-three teams and their schools will receive financial awards for their honors. First-place winners will each receive $2,000 deposited into a 529 College Savings Plan, while second-place winners will receive $1,000 and third-place winners, $500. The school that sponsors the winners will receive $10,000, while second- and third-place schools will receive $6,000 and $4,000, respectively.
Staff Writer Kolton Rutherford can be reached at krutherford@thecabin.net.
