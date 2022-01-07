Conway High School canceled in-person classes and went fully virtual Thursday and Friday after high COVID-19 numbers and quarantines were reported for at school.
CHS reported 87 active student cases at the end of the day Wednesday compared to the next closest school in the district reporting only 24 at Conway Junior High School.
The high school also reported 12 active staff cases Wednesday with all the other schools in the district only reporting fewer cases – between five and no cases at all.
Heather Kendrick, the communication specialist for the Conway Public School District, said that CHS is planning for all students to return back to in-person learning on Monday.
“Thank you for your support and cooperation as we make this decision in the best interest of our staff and our students,” the district said in an announcement to parents Wednesday evening.
This move by CHS is similar to decisions made across the state to switch to virtual learning because of the rise in COVID-19 cases due to the omicron variant. The Pulaski County Special School, the Little Rock School District, the Hope School District, among others, also switched over to virtual learning for Thursday and Friday.
