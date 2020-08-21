The P.E.O. STAR scholarship for the 2019-2020 academic year has been presented to Olivia Marotte, a recent graduate of Conway High School.
Olivia is the daughter of Dr. Jeff and Dr. Mary Ruth Marotte, and was recommended for this scholarship by Chapter CA of Conway, Arkansas. In the fall Olivia will attend Swarthmore College, where she plans to study political science.
The P.E.O. STAR scholarship is a $2,500 scholarship based on excellence in leadership, extracurricular activities, community service, academics, and potential for future success. The program is open to young women who are citizens or legal permanent residents of the United States or Canada and who are graduating high school seniors at the time of application. A student must be recommended by a P.E.O. Chapter.
For more info on the P.E.O. STAR scholarship, visit peointernational.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.