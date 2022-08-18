The Philanthropic Educational Organization (PEO) has awarded Conway High School (CHS) graduate Allison Ross a $2,500 STAR scholarship, the organization announced.
Ross, CHS’ 2022 Female Scholar Athlete of the Year, graduated with a 4.50 GPA in May and lettered all four years of her high school career playing soccer. CHS’ co-valedictorian in 2022, Ross will start at Hendrix College this month, where she is playing on the college’s women’s soccer team.
One of Conway’s three chapters of the PEO, first established in 1927, awarded Ross the scholarship. Chapter committee members Beth Ruple. Patsy Desaulniers and Jackie Robinette helped choose Ross for the honor.
The PEO was first founded in 1869 and has now grown to have over 250,000 members nationwide, the press release read. Founded with the mission of helping women achieve their educational goals, the PEO has distributed millions of dollars in funds to cover scholarships, loans and continuing education programs since it was founded.
Ross met multiple requirements to receive the scholarship, including meeting GPA requirements, receiving the endorsement of the PEO’s Conway chapter and exhibiting leadership skills, as well as community service work.
Staff Writer Kolton Rutherford can be reached at krutherford@thecabin.net.
