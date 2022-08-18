CHS graduate receives PEO’s STAR Scholarship 1

Emily Ross, Allison’s mother (far left), PEO chapter committee member Beth Ruple (center left), Allison Ross (center right) and Martha Ross, Emily’s grandmother (far right), are pictured with Allison’s scholarship award.

 Submitted photo

The Philanthropic Educational Organization (PEO) has awarded Conway High School (CHS) graduate Allison Ross a $2,500 STAR scholarship, the organization announced.

Ross, CHS’ 2022 Female Scholar Athlete of the Year, graduated with a 4.50 GPA in May and lettered all four years of her high school career playing soccer. CHS’ co-valedictorian in 2022, Ross will start at Hendrix College this month, where she is playing on the college’s women’s soccer team.

