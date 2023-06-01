CHS graduate receives prestigious scholarship

Sarah Mulhearn (seated front row left) receives the STAR Scholarship from the P.E.O. Sisterhood. Also pictured is Chapter BE P.E.O. members (left to right) Leigh Lassiter-Counts, Rynnett Clark, Sarah Frost, JJ Whitney, Carol Maxwell and Jennifer Moix.

 Submitted photo

Sarah Mulhearn, a recent graduate from Conway High School (CHS), recently received a $2,500 STAR Scholarship from the Philanthropic Educational Organization (P.E.O.) Sisterhood, a news release issued by the group on Wednesday read.

Mulhearn was recommended for the scholarship by the Conway P.E.O. Chapter BE, which has been a part of the Conway community since it was first organized back in 1964.

