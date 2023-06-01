CHS graduate receives prestigious scholarship

Sarah Mulhearn, a recent graduate from Conway High School (CHS), recently received a $2,500 STAR Scholarship from the Philanthropic Educational Organization (P.E.O.) Sisterhood, a news release issued by the group on Wednesday read.
Mulhearn was recommended for the scholarship by the Conway P.E.O. Chapter BE, which has been a part of the Conway community since it was first organized back in 1964.
The extremely competitive STAR Scholarship itself was created in 2009 for women who showcase excellence in leadership, academics, extracurricular activities, community service and potential for future success.
The scholarship awarded to Mulhearn will help her attend Hendrix College in the fall to complete her educational dreams, the news release read.
Mulhearn also recently received the the Nancy M. Wood Scholarship, given annually to an Arkansas United Methodist woman who demonstrate their commitment to their church and community. Mulhearn is an Arkansas Governor’s School graduate.
P.E.O. was first founded in 1869 by seven women in Iowa and has been helping women reach their goals ever since, per the news release. Over the past 154 years, the nonprofit has provided nearly $400 million worth of grants, scholarships, award and loans to more than 119,000 women across the United States.
Jordan Wooodson can be reached at jwoodson@thecabin.net
