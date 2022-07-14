Rebecca Boone, a 2022 Conway High School graduate, is the recipient of a Philanthropic Educational Organization (P.E.O.) STAR Scholarship.
“This prestigious award is given in recognition of her outstanding accomplishments in the areas of scholarship, leadership, extracurricular activities, community service and potential for future success,” scholarship officials said.
The $2,500 award assists high school graduates in pursuing their post-secondary educational goals.
The P.E.O. sisterhood is one of the largest community-based women’s organizations in North America, with almost 250,000 initiated members. The organization provides scholarships, grants and loans for women through its six philanthropies. The P.E.O. sisterhood is committed to helping women achieve their educational goals, officials said.
Judy Harkrider and Linda Ball, representing the STAR Committee from local Chapter CA of the P.E.O. sisterhood, presented Boone with the award. Others on the committee are Marilyn Larson and Helen Plotkin.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.