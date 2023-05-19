CHS graduating seniors sign music scholarships

Nine graduating seniors of the Conway High School (CHS) Music Department signed music scholarships at the CHS Music Scholarship Signing Day on Monday night, Conway Public Schools Orchestras teacher Casey Buck told the Log Cabin Democrat on Wednesday.
The students – Chloe Emerson, Masyn Lovelady, Bryna Mathis, Emma McClurkin, Espn Robertson, Nevaeh Jean Rohrer, Owen Stames, Ava Weeks and Jude Welky, earned more than $107,000 in scholarships to attend universities beginning this fall, a news release provided by Buck read. The students will all sing in choir or play in the band or orchestra in college.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.