Conway High School will hold an in-person graduation ceremony on Saturday, May 22, Conway Public Schools (CPSD) announced at its monthly board meeting in March. The weekend ceremony, set to start at 3 p.m. at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock, will be the first in-person graduation ceremony for CPSD since 2019, as the 2020 ceremony pivoted to virtual due to the then-beginning coronavirus pandemic.
Having the ceremony at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock will allow for adequate social-distancing and safety in a large outdoor stadium, board members explained at the March board meeting. With the further easement of restrictions by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in the months since the March meeting, graduates will have no restrictions regarding the number of family members allowed to attend the ceremony in Little Rock on Saturday that is expected to last until 5 p.m., per the district’s website.
In the case of inclement weather, CPSD has procured Sunday, May 23 as an additional day that the school could hold an in-person ceremony in Little Rock, with the time remaining the same, per board members in March.
CPSD also has plans in place to hold a virtual graduation for students and their families uncomfortable to attend the in-person ceremony on Saturday. The virtual graduation, set to air over Conway Corp on Sunday, will start at 3 p.m.
Conway Corp will also broadcast the in-person ceremony on Saturday live on two of its channels, 5 and 585, Corp spokesman Jeff Matthews announced in a press release issued to the Log Cabin. CEO of Conway Corp Brett Carroll said the company looks forward to honoring the 2021 Conway High School graduates.
“Our company was created in 1929 to support education in Conway,” Carroll said. “We’re proud to continue our tradition of broadcasting Conway High’s graduation ceremonies and wanted the Class of 2021 to be honored in a memorable way during these unprecedented times for graduates and their families.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.