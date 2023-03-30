Conway High School (CHS) junior Belle Irby has spent the school year serving on U.S. Sen. John Boozman’s Congressional Youth Cabinet. The cabinet, the sixth one Boozman has convened since he was first elected to the U.S. Senate in 2011, held its first meeting in November.
“I’m pleased to recognize Arkansas’ next generation of leaders who are interested in getting involved and making a difference in their schools and communities,” Boozman said, per a news release issued to the Log Cabin Democrat. “We had a record number of applicants this year and I am encouraged Belle and so many other students want to learn about public service and how to help shape the future of Arkansas and our country.”
In her application for the cabinet, Irby highlighted her experiences with the CHS Key Club, the Sonshine Academy competitive dance team, as well as her interest in literacy that led to her donating a Little Free Library to the community.
“It’s a great pleasure to work alongside Sen. Boozman and the rest of the Youth Cabinet to offer suggestions and solutions to issues facing Arkansas youth,” Irby said, per the news release. “My project is to contribute ideas about making college more affordable and equitable to all. I look forward to researching and offering considerations from a real -world experience since I’m currently exploring college life after high school.”
Boozman’s Congressional Youth Cabinet is a non-partisan program that gives students insight and experience in the legislative process. Made up of high school juniors, the cabinet works together to research national issues they select. In April, Irby and her fellow cabinet members will present their policy recommendations to the senator.
