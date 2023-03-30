Conway High School (CHS) junior Belle Irby has spent the school year serving on U.S. Sen. John Boozman’s Congressional Youth Cabinet. The cabinet, the sixth one Boozman has convened since he was first elected to the U.S. Senate in 2011, held its first meeting in November.

“I’m pleased to recognize Arkansas’ next generation of leaders who are interested in getting involved and making a difference in their schools and communities,” Boozman said, per a news release issued to the Log Cabin Democrat. “We had a record number of applicants this year and I am encouraged Belle and so many other students want to learn about public service and how to help shape the future of Arkansas and our country.”

