The anticipation for high school football in Arkansas is mounting as the season is one week away with games kicking off Aug. 28 around the Natural State. After a 13-0 season and 7A state title, Bryant starts the 2020 season at the top of the state rankings.
The Hornets enter the season on a 17-game win streak and though they lost top college prospects Catrell Wallace, Kajuan Robinson and Ahmad Adams to graduation, they should have more than enough talent to repeat as 7A champions.
North Little Rock, coming off an 8-5 season, enters as the No. 2 team in the state after losing to Bryant in the state 7A finals. The Charging Wildcats won a state 7A championship in 2017 and have been state runners-up in 2016, 2018 and last season. Over the last decade, they’ve been ranked among the top 25 teams all 10 seasons, including No. 1 in 2017.
The most dominant team in Arkansas over the last decade, Pulaski Academy is ranked No. 5 heading into 2020. The Bruins, who have won seven state titles since 2010, including last season in 5A, return six starters, three on offense and three on defense.
Conway was ranked at No. 23.
The top 25 list includes:
Bryant
North Little Rock
Robinson (Little Rock)
Bentonville
Pulaski Academy
Bentonville West
Benton
Little Rock Christian Academy
Maumelle
Harding Academy
Jonesboro
Nashville
Cabot
Har-Ber
Harrison
Searcy
Central
Ozark
Fordyce
Lake Hamilton
Greenwood
White Hall
Conway
Parkview
Fayetteville
