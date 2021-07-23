With the 2021-22 school year fast approaching, Conway High School (CHS) students are preparing to head back to campus. In preparation for heading back to school, CHS released a list of important dates for students and their families to be mindful of in the weeks ahead on Thursday through the school’s Facebook page.
Beginning Aug. 2 and continuing through Aug. 4, CHS students are able to pick up their schedules and student ID cards, pay for parking permits and lockers and acquire rental insurance on their district-provided Chromebooks. To accommodate the large amount of students who need to get their supplies, CHS announced that schedule pickup and other school business will be divided daily by grade.
From 8-11 a.m. on Aug. 2, CHS senior girls will be able to come to campus to pick up their supplies, while senior boys will come from 12-3:30 p.m. on the same day. On Aug. 3, junior girls will be able to pick up schedules during the morning hours, while junior boys will be able to come to campus during the afternoon. Lastly, on Aug. 4, the campus will be open to sophomore girls during the morning hours, while sophomore boys can go to CHS during the afternoon.
Parking tags, required for students who will drive their cars to campus, cost $20, the district announced, while locker rentals are optional and cost $5. While student ID cards are free, replacements ordered later in the year will cost $5 each. The optional technology insurance fee for the Chromebooks costs $20.
When classes start on Aug. 16, CHS students will have to prepare to start a new bell schedule. While the school’s normal bell schedule of 8 a.m. to 3:15 p.m. will run during the first week of classes, the new schedule will start on Aug. 23. As part of the change, CHS’ first period will start at 8:31 a.m. and run to 3:10 p.m. An optional zero period, which will allow students who need tutoring or support from teachers and counselors to receive help before classes start, will be available from 7:50 a.m. to 8:25 a.m. with the schedule change.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.