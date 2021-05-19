Kimberly-Clark Corporation today announced it has awarded a 2021 Bright Futures college scholarship to Alison Cecil, a senior at Conway High School and the daughter of Mike and Cecilia Cecil. She plans to attend the University of Arkansas.
Established in 1993, the Bright Futures program is administered by the Kimberly-Clark Foundation and awards college scholarships to children of Kimberly-Clark employees across North America. Recipients are selected based on their academic performance, extracurricular activities, work experience and community involvement.
Each scholarship is worth up to $20,000 ($5,000 per year for up to four years) for full-time students studying at accredited colleges and universities. This year, scholarships totaling $960,000 were awarded to 48 students in 13 states. Since its inception, the program has awarded over $45 million in scholarships to 2,250 students.
“We are proud to present Alison with a Bright Futures college scholarship in recognition of her academic accomplishments,” said Jenny Lewis, vice president of the Kimberly-Clark Foundation. “We are pleased to support her as she pursues her studies in higher education, and we wish her continued success.”
The 2021 class of Bright Futures Scholars will attend leading colleges and universities such as Baylor University, Purdue University, Vanderbilt University, the University of Georgia and the University of Wisconsin. Past scholarship recipients have gone on to pursue successful careers in medicine, education, the armed forces and engineering.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.