CHS seniors named National Merit Semifinalists

CHS seniors Caroline Schluterman (back left), Hugh Hill (back middle), Ella Boudrie (back right), Lily Crockett (front left) and Tony Jimenez (front right) were all named National Merit Semifinalists on Wednesday.

 Submitted photo

The National Merit Scholarship Program has named five Conway High School (CHS) seniors National Merit Semifinalists, Conway Public Schools (CPSD) announced in a news release issued to the Log Cabin on Wednesday.

Ella Boudrie, Bryan “Lily” Crockett, Hugh Hill, Antonio “Tony” Jimenez and Emily “Caroline” Schluterman are five of more than 16,000 National Merit Semifinalists nationwide. The students, selected for the honor because they tested in the top one percent of the nation in the Preliminary SAT/National Merit Qualifying Test.

Staff Writer Kolton Rutherford can be reached at krutherford@thecabin.net.

