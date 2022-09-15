CHS seniors named National Merit Semifinalists

The National Merit Scholarship Program has named five Conway High School (CHS) seniors National Merit Semifinalists, Conway Public Schools (CPSD) announced in a news release issued to the Log Cabin on Wednesday.
Ella Boudrie, Bryan “Lily” Crockett, Hugh Hill, Antonio “Tony” Jimenez and Emily “Caroline” Schluterman are five of more than 16,000 National Merit Semifinalists nationwide. The students, selected for the honor because they tested in the top one percent of the nation in the Preliminary SAT/National Merit Qualifying Test.
“We are extremely proud of these five students and their accomplishment of becoming National Merit Semifinalists,” CHS Principal Buck Bing said, per the news release. “These students exhibit all the qualities that make an exceptional CHS student.”
CPSD Superintendent Jeff Collum also commended the students.
“These five young people have already achieved so much and it is only the beginning of their senior year of high school,” Collum said. “We are so proud of them and look forward to seeing the next steps in their journey.”
All five students now move on to the next phase of the National Merit competition and compete for scholarships. Per the news release, 95 percent of semifinalists typically become finalists, but only half of the finalists win scholarships and receive the title of “Merit Scholar.”
Staff Writer Kolton Rutherford can be reached at krutherford@thecabin.net.
