Two Conway High School seniors were among the winners of the 2020 Congressional App Challenge.
CHS senior Noah Taylor won first place for his app, Reaffirming Reminders, which would allow users to set regular notification reminders for a quote about love, hope, or wisdom from a database that stores a broad range of motivational quotes.
CHS senior Cassidy Bates received third place for her app, ArtSpot, which would provide art inspiration, such as art tutorials and examples of artistic techniques, and would allow users to upload art materials.
Rep. French Hill, the co-chair of the Congressional App Challenge, announced the winners earlier this week.
Now in its seventh year, the Congressional App Challenge is a nationwide coding competition for middle school and high school students, encouraging them to learn to code and inspiring them to pursue careers in computer science.
In Arkansas’s Second Congressional District, 14 teams submitted apps for the competition. Participants’ submissions were judged by Hill and Deputy Director Errin Stanger from the Arkansas Regional Innovation Hub.” Each student who participated in this year’s Congressional App Challenge should be proud of their hard work, determination, and creativity. Every year, I am excited to see the thoughtful projects submitted by some of our state’s brightest students,” Hill said. “It is always an inspiration to host this challenge, and with technology playing an increasingly important role in our lives, I know that this competition will continue to grow. As an emerging hub for computer science education, Arkansas provides our students with the means to develop their talents and skills in technology, and I’m proud to continue serving as co-chair of this unique competition that provides a valuable opportunity for our students to take an active role in pursuing Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math (STEM) fields – the future of our state’s economy.”
Other winners include:
Second place – Andrew Baker and Evan Ayres, 11th-grade students from Little Rock Central High School. Their app, “First Vote,” would provide tools, information, and resources for Arkansans to register to vote or vote absentee, find their legislative district and voting precincts, and become informed about the candidates on their ballot.
Honorable mentions – Anthony Kappa and Ty McCormick, 8th-grade students from Beebe Junior High School. Their app, “Where to Recycle,” shows users where to take their recyclables across the state of Arkansas. Alissa Lloyd, Mecate Marsh, and Andrew Mitchell, 8th-grade students from Beebe Junior High School. Their app, “Leading Diseases in Arkansas,” educates users on top diseases that Arkansans face, as well as symptoms, treatments, and photos of each disease.
