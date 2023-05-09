Conway High School (CHS) students attended the Arkansas Martin Luther King Jr. 30th Anniversary Commemorative Vigil at the State Capitol last Wednesday, a news release issued by Conway Public Schools last week read.
A total of 20 CHS students attended the event alongside other students from across Arkansas that “celebrated, honored and commemorated” the “life, legacy and impact” of Martin Luther King Jr., the news release read.
“During the celebration, our students experienced a variety of events including a band showcase and artistic tributes,” the news release read. “Students participated in a pledge of nonviolence led by Joseph ‘Broadway Joe’ Booker from Power 92 Jams.”
Local news anchor Craig O’Neill gave the keynote speech at the event, while guest speakers included actress Zonnique Pullins, rapper Yolanda Whitaker and Arkansas Education Secretary Jacob Oliva.
Diane Richards drove the district’s bus to the vigil that was an “uplifting and inspiring day,” the news release read.
“What an amazing event our students were able to attend today at the Capitol to celebrate the life of Martin Luther King Jr.,” Superintendent Jeff Collum said, per the news release.
Staff Writer Kolton Rutherford can be reached at krutherford@thecabin.net.
