Conway High School (CHS) students attended the Arkansas Martin Luther King Jr. 30th Anniversary Commemorative Vigil at the State Capitol last Wednesday, a news release issued by Conway Public Schools last week read.

A total of 20 CHS students attended the event alongside other students from across Arkansas that “celebrated, honored and commemorated” the “life, legacy and impact” of Martin Luther King Jr., the news release read.

