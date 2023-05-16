CHS students earn high marks at HighSchoolHack

The 12 students who placed at the HighSchoolHack competition.

 Submitted photo

Three teams of Conway High School (CHS) students finished in top positions at the state’s 2023 HighSchoolHack competition on May 6 at the Arkansas School for Mathematics, Sciences and the Arts (ASMSA) in Hot Springs, a news release issued by Conway Public Schools last week read.

The teams included first-place winners Chris Ablondi, Ellie Feng, Matthew Ringgold and Elijah Eberhard, third-place finishers Hudson Ledbetter, Thomas Ryan Coolidge, Ian Mendez and Evan Tan and fourth-place Preston Diehl, Rose Blaine Phillips, Edwin Flores and Tim Yang.

Staff Writer Kolton Rutherford can be reached at krutherford@thecabin.net.

