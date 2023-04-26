Following up on more than 30 recipients last year, 43 Conway High School students have attained the Arkansas Seal of Biliteracy honor for the 2022-2023 school year, Conway Public Schools (CPSD) spokesman Tabitha Beal told the Log Cabin Democrat on Tuesday.
Students achieved seals in a total of three different languages, including Chinese, French and Spanish.
“Students must listen, speak, read and write proficiently in [English and a second language] to gain this recognition, which represents years of diligent work in these languages,” a news release issued by CPSD read.
“Conway High School is so proud of all of these hard-working students.”
Students who attained the seal include:
Jennifer Acosta (Spanish)
Kevin Baquedano (Spanish)
Kristena Bryant (Chinese)
Dunia Caballero (Spanish)
Norbert Candelaria (Spanish)
Jeremias Gonzalez (Spanish)
Jacorion Goodwin (Spanish)
Mary Caroline Grimes (Spanish)
Yackelin Hernandez (Spanish)
Victoria Lohnes (Chinese)
Sarah Luchsinger (Chinese)
Dresden McGibbony (Chinese)
Evangeline Montgomery (Spanish)
Fernanda Morales (Spanish)
Stephany Morales-Ajiates (Spanish)
Elena Moreno-Suarez (French and Spanish)
Ava Jane Murphey (French)
As previously reported in the Log Cabin, the Arkansas Foreign Language Teachers Association and the Arkansas Teachers of English to Speakers of Other Languages started the seal as a collaboration, the Arkansas Department of Education’s website read. The Arkansas State Board of Education endorsed the seal in June 2018, and since 2017, more than 4,300 Arkansas high schoolers have earned it in a total of 20 different languages.
Other students in Faulkner County have attained seals as well. As previously reported in the Log Cabin, three students at Vilonia and one student at Greenbrier also received seals.
