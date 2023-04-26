Conway High School students earn Seals of Biliteracy

More than 30 students at Conway High School earned seals last year. Forty-three students, pictured at the right, received seals this year.

 Submitted photo

Following up on more than 30 recipients last year, 43 Conway High School students have attained the Arkansas Seal of Biliteracy honor for the 2022-2023 school year, Conway Public Schools (CPSD) spokesman Tabitha Beal told the Log Cabin Democrat on Tuesday.

Students achieved seals in a total of three different languages, including Chinese, French and Spanish.

Staff Writer Kolton Rutherford can be reached at krutherford@thecabin.net.

