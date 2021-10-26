Students at Conway High School have debuted a new digital-only publication titled “Mirrors” that aims to reflect the diversity of the CHS student body.
The website will have new content added every nine weeks for a total of four publications each school year and will feature work such as student research, art, photography and other creative works by a variety of different CHS students.
“It’s a platform to find out about other people and ideas,” CHS Senior Lillian Goins said. “Plus it lets us change the world by working with other people we might not have known before.”
The publication was developed by African American history teacher Brick Cullum who helped the students develop the template to get the website started.
“I reached out to dozens of different teachers throughout the school and asked what they might want to contribute,” he said. “Some told me they had ideas for future volumes, others brought new ideas to the table instantly, like our fantastic contributions from Photography and Art. The Spanish classes are responsible for one of the coolest parts of our first volume – helping make several articles available in English and Spanish.”
Already the website has received positive feedback from both CHS students and faculty.
“‘Mirrors’ helps us understand acceptance, rather than just tolerance for other human beings,” Holden Clark, one of the senior leaders for Mirrors, said. “It’s a helpful tool for students to learn about other students, and maybe more importantly, for teachers to learn about their students.”
The website is the next step from the Black History Museum from last year which was another online platform created by CHS students to help celebrate Black History month by giving those students the opportunity to feature their own topics.
You can visit Mirrors at https://sites.google.com/ conwayschools.info/chs mirrors/home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.