Kimberly-Clark has selected two Conway High School (CHS) graduates to receive Bright Futures scholarships, a news release issued by the manufacturer on Thursday read.

The students, Ella Boudrie and Isani Patel, are both finishing their senior years at CHS. Boudrie, the daughter of Chris and Laura Boudrie, will attend the University of Florida, while Patel, the daughter of Hitesh and Bhavana Patel, will attend the University of Arkansas.

