Kimberly-Clark has selected two Conway High School (CHS) graduates to receive Bright Futures scholarships, a news release issued by the manufacturer on Thursday read.
The students, Ella Boudrie and Isani Patel, are both finishing their senior years at CHS. Boudrie, the daughter of Chris and Laura Boudrie, will attend the University of Florida, while Patel, the daughter of Hitesh and Bhavana Patel, will attend the University of Arkansas.
“We are proud to present these outstanding students with Bright Futures college scholarships in recognition of their academic accomplishments and commitment to excellence,” Vice President of the Kimberly Clark Foundation Jenny Lewis said, per the news release. “We are thrilled to support their higher education goals and look forward to seeing how their pursuits help build a brighter future for us all.”
Scholarship winners in the Bright Futures program can receive grants worth up to $20,000, the news release read. The 62 nationwide winners of the grants this year have an average GPA of 3.97.
Both CHS scholarship winners have been featured in the Log Cabin before. Patel received a National Merit Commended Student honor last September, while Boudrie was named a National Merit Semifinalist.
