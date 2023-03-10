Three Conway High School students have received scholarship awards from the Thea Foundation, a North Little Rock-based organization that advocates for arts development in Arkansas youth.

The students, Audrey Swain, Elizabeth Clark and John Ghormley, all received financial awards of various amounts for their work, themed “Prodigious Resilience.” The Thea Foundation chose 36 total scholarship recipients from a pool of 464 students across 87 Arkansas cities, a news release issued by the foundation to the Log Cabin Democrat read.

Staff Writer Kolton Rutherford can be reached at krutherford@thecabin.net.

