Three Conway High School students have received scholarship awards from the Thea Foundation, a North Little Rock-based organization that advocates for arts development in Arkansas youth.
The students, Audrey Swain, Elizabeth Clark and John Ghormley, all received financial awards of various amounts for their work, themed “Prodigious Resilience.” The Thea Foundation chose 36 total scholarship recipients from a pool of 464 students across 87 Arkansas cities, a news release issued by the foundation to the Log Cabin Democrat read.
“The level of talent the judges saw this year was spectacular,” Thea Foundation Board President Dave Hawsey said, per the news release. “Thea works to support students and educators in all aspects of arts education, and this effort is obvious in so many of the submissions we received.”
Swain received a $3,000 award in the performing arts category, while Clark received $3,000 in the creative writing category. Ghormley received $10,000 in the film category. CPSD Superintendent Jeff Collum told the Log Cabin on Wednesday that the district is proud of all three students for their work that led to their scholarship awards.
“We are very proud of the students who have received these scholarships and especially proud for the way they represent our schools and the Conway community,” Collum said. “Congratulations to all of the scholarship recipients.”
The 36 scholarship award winners were all part of Thea Foundation’s 2022-2023 scholarship cycle. The 2023-2024 cycle, themed “Individual, and Beautiful,” has a Nov. 1, 2023, deadline for high school seniors to submit their applications and work.
Staff Writer Kolton Rutherford can be reached at krutherford@thecabin.net.
