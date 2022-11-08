A collection of Conway High School (CHS) students staged a walkout on Tuesday afternoon in protest of two policies the Conway Public Schools (CPSD) Board of Education passed last month and a draft policy “to prohibit the teaching of critical race theory” and “divisive concepts.”
The students weren’t alone in the walkout which started at 2:30 p.m., just over half an hour until CHS dismissed for the day. As students started to leave the school, a crowd of protestors were waiting for them, including representatives from the Faulkner County Coalition for Social Justice (FCCSJ) and Intransitive, an Arkansas-based organization which works to “advance the cause of Trans liberation in Arkansas,” per the group’s website.
Stephanie Gray, an activist with the FCCSJ, spoke to the Log Cabin Democrat at Tuesday’s walkout, saying the organization attended to support CHS students and called on the school board to revoke the policies it passed in October.
“They should revoke the two anti-trans policies [and] they should not bring forth the draft policy that bans critical race theory and other concepts in the classroom,” Gray said. “These are just dangerous tools that the school board is trying to use supplement christian nationalism and fascism into our schools. They need to learn that this is not only unconstitutional, but immoral.”
The two policies that Gray called “anti-trans” are Policies 4.20 and 4.56.2. Per previous reporting in the Log Cabin, 4.20 defines an individual’s sex as “the physical condition of being male or female based on genetics and physiology, as identified on the individual’s original birth certificate.” The district determines the bathrooms students can use based on that definition, whether or not the sex listed on a student’s birth certificate matches the gender the student identifies with. Policy 4.56.2 requires students to room together on overnight trips by that same definition of sex.
At Tuesday’s walkout, some students joining the protestors reported that others inside the school wanted to join but were prevented from doing so or intimidated by school officials into staying inside.
The Log Cabin reached out to CPSD and asked for a comment on the protest and whether students were barred from leaving CHS or told they would be disciplined if they did so. Superintendent Jeff Collum responded: “no comment.”
While the district declined to verify or dispute these claims, Gray spoke on them.
“There is a concerted effort by the administration and teachers to bar students from coming to the walkout, which is unconstitutional and a violation of the students’ first amendment rights,” Gray said. “It is an intimidation and manipulation tactic by the school board to scare these kids and that is completely unacceptable and antithetical to what this school should be teaching their students.”
As students joined, protestors held up signs, waved flags and chanted. Some cars passing by on Prince Street signaled their support by honking.
At Tuesday night’s board meeting, school board member Linda Hargis said that the policy regarding critical race theory and “divisive concepts” has already been rejected by the board and that the draft policy is being presented as if it’s still being considered.
Staff Writer Kolton Rutherford can be reached at krutherford@thecabin.net.
