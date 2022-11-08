A collection of Conway High School (CHS) students staged a walkout on Tuesday afternoon in protest of two policies the Conway Public Schools (CPSD) Board of Education passed last month and a draft policy “to prohibit the teaching of critical race theory” and “divisive concepts.”

The students weren’t alone in the walkout which started at 2:30 p.m., just over half an hour until CHS dismissed for the day. As students started to leave the school, a crowd of protestors were waiting for them, including representatives from the Faulkner County Coalition for Social Justice (FCCSJ) and Intransitive, an Arkansas-based organization which works to “advance the cause of Trans liberation in Arkansas,” per the group’s website.

Staff Writer Kolton Rutherford can be reached at krutherford@thecabin.net.

