The National Science Foundation has named Conway High School teacher Laura Tinsley an Arkansas finalist for the 2023 Presidential Awards for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching, the Arkansas Department of Education (ADE) announced in a news release last week.
Tinsley is one of seven state finalists for the awards and is one of three finalists in the mathematics category. On Tuesday, Conway Public Schools Superintendent Jeff Collum told the Log Cabin Democrat that Tinsley “is an outstanding teacher and employee and we are very proud of her for this recognition.”
“Mrs. Tinsley develops good rapport with her students,” Collum said. “She shows a sincere interest in them as individuals and is consistently fair in dealing with them. She constantly searches for ways to make her teaching more interesting and more informative. Her students like and respect her and are pleased to be in her class.”
Collum added that Tinsley also has good rapport with her peers.
“Mrs. Tinsley also relates well to her peers, as she is kind and outgoing and exhibits a pleasant and friendly personality,” Collum said. “She has served as a contributing member of our math department and does not shy away from teacher leader roles. Mrs. Tinsley has taken on the extra responsibility of being a student club sponsor using her own free time and is a regular at our extracurriculars. She is an asset to our faculty.”
The National Science Foundation named 101 other finalists nationwide for the award. The awards are meant to recognize “outstanding teachers who have demonstrated a commitment to professional development, innovative teaching techniques and technology use in their classrooms,” the ADE news release read. National winners receive a $10,000 award for their efforts, as well as a presidential citation and a trip to Washington, D.C.
“Congratulations to Arkansas’ math and science finalists,” Arkansas Education Secretary Jacob Oliva said, per the news release. “We celebrate your excellence in teaching and recognize your dedication to your students.”
