The National Science Foundation has named Conway High School teacher Laura Tinsley an Arkansas finalist for the 2023 Presidential Awards for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching, the Arkansas Department of Education (ADE) announced in a news release last week.

Tinsley is one of seven state finalists for the awards and is one of three finalists in the mathematics category. On Tuesday, Conway Public Schools Superintendent Jeff Collum told the Log Cabin Democrat that Tinsley “is an outstanding teacher and employee and we are very proud of her for this recognition.”

