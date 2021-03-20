The Arkansas Department of Education named Conway High School’s Kimberly Raup one of five finalists for the state’s Computer Science Educator of the Year on Tuesday. Raup, a computer science teacher at Conway High School since 2006, received $2,500 for the honor ahead of a final decision on the ultimate winner later this year.
In an interview with the Log Cabin on Thursday, Raup said she’s honored by the department’s decision to name her a finalist.
“I’ve had the opportunity to get to know many other computer science teachers across the state through various competitions, conferences and professional development meetings and I know how knowledgeable and great they all are,” Raup said. “To be listed with them all is amazing.”
Along with her duties teaching computer science, Raup also coaches Conway’s robotics and eSports teams. She said the impact computer science has on most aspects of everyday life shapes her teaching philosophy.
“Computer science is everywhere,” Raup said. “There are so many opportunities for students to combine something they love, even as a hobby, with computer science. I love being able to teach something that can have such a large effect on my students’ futures.”
Raup being named a finalist for the Computer Science Educator of the Year award for 2020 is even more notable due to the fact so much of the year was dominated by the impact of the coronavirus pandemic which sent Conway’s kids home to begin virtual classes last spring. While many returned to on-site classes in the fall, a smaller number of students remain at home. Raup said teaching computer science in the midst of a pandemic, both virtually and in-person, has its challenges.
“I haven’t been able to fully explore as many hands-on activities as I have been able to in the past,” Raup said. “I also work very hard to create a community of learning where students aren’t afraid of failing, [something] most coders do quite often, and [allow] students to ask for help from classmates. That ability [for students] to be comfortable in their environment is something I feel is getting lost this year.”
Raup said receiving the department’s nomination as a finalist and potentially winning the award later will help her to build a broader base of contacts with computer science educators across the state and nation.
“I am always looking for innovative and effective [teaching] techniques to bring back to [my classroom],” Raup said. “I hope [the award] will give me the opportunity to connect with even more computer science teachers in Arkansas and other states to continue to advance [our teaching field].”
Raup added that her students are excited for her, and one in particular might be aiming for a better grade because of the news.
