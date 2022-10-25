Family consumer science teacher Leslee Tell has been awarded a Fulbright U.S. Distinguished Teaching Award to Vietnam for the Fulbright Teacher Exchanges project.
The prestigious recognition is given by the U.S. Department of State and the Fulbright Foreign Scholarship Board. As a Fulbright winner, Tell is one of 20 U.S. citizens who will travel to 10 countries around the world in 2022 in the Fulbright Distinguished Awards in Teaching Program. This program sends expert K–12 educators to participating countries to support projects in schools, teacher training colleges, government ministries, or educational nongovernmental organizations, as identified by U.S. Embassies and Fulbright Commissions.
“My reaction was just pure joy and excitement,” Tell said. “I was overwhelmed to think I made it. What a huge honor…especially since William J. Fulbright was from Arkansas.”
As a Fulbrighter, Tell will share knowledge and foster meaningful connections across communities in the United States and Vietnam. Fulbrighters expand their professional networks, often continuing collaborations started abroad and laying the groundwork for forging future partnerships between schools and institutions. Upon returning to their classrooms and schools in the United States, they share their stories and often become active supporters of international exchange, encouraging colleagues and students to go abroad. As Fulbright alumni, their careers are enriched by joining a network of thousands of esteemed professionals, many of whom are leaders in their fields. Fulbright alumni include 61 Nobel Prize laureates, 89 Pulitzer Prize recipients, and 40 who have served as a head of state or government.
Tell currently serves as the Family Consumer Science Department chair and teaches classes in nutrition and dietetics at Conway High School’s Area Career Center. Tell has been teaching in the Conway School District since 2006, and has won numerous other grants and awards over the years. She is a tireless advocate for her students and their success.
“I have always loved to travel, experience new cultures, and engage in both teaching and learning about food,” Tell said. “This is a perfect chance for me to take my skills and course content to a new place. I am excited about so many things- new foods, new customs, new adventures, but honestly I really just can’t wait to meet my new students.”
CHS Principal Buck Bing said Tell’s honor is well-deserved.
“Mrs. Tell works incredibly hard to give her students top-notch training and practical, real-life experience in the fields of nutrition and dietetics. She has built a world-class program that Conway High School is extremely proud of. Our students are incredibly lucky to have her as a teacher and mentor.”
The Fulbright Program is the U.S. government’s flagship international educational exchange program and is supported by the people of the United States and partner countries around the world. Since 1946, the Fulbright Program has provided more than 400,000 participants from over 160 countries the opportunity to study, teach and conduct research, exchange ideas, and contribute to finding solutions to shared international concerns. The primary source of funding for the Fulbright Program is an annual appropriation by the U.S. Congress to the U.S. Department of State’s Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs. Participating governments and host institutions, corporations and foundations in foreign countries and in the United States also provide direct and indirect support.
