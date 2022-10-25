Family consumer science teacher Leslee Tell has been awarded a Fulbright U.S. Distinguished Teaching Award to Vietnam for the Fulbright Teacher Exchanges project.

The prestigious recognition is given by the U.S. Department of State and the Fulbright Foreign Scholarship Board. As a Fulbright winner, Tell is one of 20 U.S. citizens who will travel to 10 countries around the world in 2022 in the Fulbright Distinguished Awards in Teaching Program. This program sends expert K–12 educators to participating countries to support projects in schools, teacher training colleges, government ministries, or educational nongovernmental organizations, as identified by U.S. Embassies and Fulbright Commissions.

